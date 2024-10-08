Laurent Frayssinous linked with Super League club following St Helens exit

LAURENT FRAYSSINOUS may not be out of work for too long following his exit from St Helens.

Frayssinous, who has spent two seasons on Merseyside without his France-based family, will return to l’Hexagon and is being linked with a move back to Catalans Dragons, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Yesterday, Saints head coach Paul Wellens paid tribute to Frayssinous: “Laurent has been fantastic with us in the last two seasons, he has sacrificed a lot, too, being away from his loved ones back home in France,” Wellens said.

“I can’t thank Laurent enough for the unwavering support, hard work and dedication he has given me and the club during his time here.

“I speak on behalf of the staff and all the players when I say we will miss him very much and we would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Now, though, he looks set to reunite with former side Catalans to become assistant to Steve McNamara.

The Frenchman, of course, took charge of the Dragons between 2013 and 2017, replacing the now Sydney Roosters boss Trent Robinson.

