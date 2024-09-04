Clarion call issued for Yorkshire Cup entries

BARLA has invited applications for inclusion in this year’s Men’s Open Age Yorkshire Cup.
Clubs have been given until Thursday 12 September to confirm involvement; emails (with forms available to download from barla.org.uk, should be sent to the Association’s chair Sue Taylor MBE at huddsarl@hotmail.com
Taylor said: “After interest, enquiries and speculation from clubs throughout the county we will be running the historic Yorkshire Cup in 2024, beginning in late September and culminating with a final – probably in November – at a venue to announced at a later date.”
She continued: “Dependent on the number of entries, a preliminary round will take place on Saturday 28 September should over sixteen teams apply.
“That would result in the final being held on the weekend of 16/17 November. The date of the final could however change, subject to the number of clubs entering.”
Proposed dates are:
Preliminary round: Saturday 28 September.
Round one: Saturday 5 October.
Quarter-finals: Saturday 19 October.
Semi-finals: Saturday 2 November.
Final: Saturday/Sunday 16/17 November.
