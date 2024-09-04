Southern Conference finals’ schedule rejigged

Saturday’s grassroots Rugby League special at London Skolars, which was to have featured two Southern Conference League deciders and the Harry Jepson OBE Final, will now involve just two matches.

Brixton Bulls, who were to have faced Telford Raiders in the Harry Jepson fixture (the competition involves leading teams from leagues beyond the code’s northern heartland) have withdrawn, the Rugby Football League has advised.

The day will now focus solely on two major Southern Conference League clashes. Eastern Rhinos and North Herts Crusaders will square up in the Plate Final at 12.30pm, and old rivals Hammersmith Hills Hoists and Wests Warriors will go head-to-head in the Grand Final at 2.30pm.

Admission is free for the attractive double-header, which will be staged at the New River Stadium, White Hart Lane, Wood Green, London, N22 5QW.