NRL club sack former Super League star following drink-driving charge

FORMER Catalans Dragons player James Maloney has confirmed he has been sacked from his role as an assistant coach at North Queensland Cowboys.

Maloney has left the NRL club less than a year since joining after being charged with drink driving.

His contract has been terminated days before the Cowboys finish the regular-season, having already qualified for the play-offs.

Maloney told News Corp: “The club’s position was that in my role as a leader and in coaching, it wasn’t acceptable.

“Personally I’m disappointed in myself that my mistake has become a distraction for the club at this time of the year.

“We’re not in normal jobs unfortunately and things like this are unacceptable in the NRL.”

Maloney played over 300 games in the NRL with Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers.

He won two Grand Finals, with the Roosters in 2013 and Sharks in 2016, before finishing his career in France.

In his two seasons with Catalans, he helped the club win their first Leaders’ Shield and reach their first Grand Final in 2021, with defeat to St Helens at Old Trafford his final professional game before ending his career with Lezignan.

