Classy Radlinski sends parting gift to former foe Danny McGuire

Kris Radlinski has proved just how much of a class act he is after sending a gift to Danny McGuire following his final game at the DW Stadium.

McGuire played at Wigan’s home ground for the final time in his illustrious career last week as his Hull KR side went down 36-18 to Wigan.

During his playing days, McGuire has hardly earned the adulation of the Wigan fans, however, it didn’t stop the club’s executive director from penning a letter and sending the 36-year-old a bottle of champagne following the game.

McGuire posted the letter and champagne on Twitter thanking Radlinski for the gesture.

Had some tussles with @WiganWarriorsRL over the years and it’s fair to say I’m not on there xmas card list. But big thanks to @krisradlinski1 for the letter and champers. Really nice of them and much appreciated 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/0u57xNmmcX — Danny McGuire (@DannyMcguire6) August 14, 2019

“Danny, I just wanted to congratulate you on a simply wonderful career,” Radlinski wrote.

“With this being the last time that you will be at the DW Stadium as a player in your career, I felt it appropriate to pay tribute to you.

“You have provided many great Super League memories. The one that sticks with me was in 2017. Leeds got battered early season by Castleford away. I remember thinking to myself, was this one year too many for yourself?

“You proved everybody wrong by guiding Leeds to another Grand Final win. This was a tremendous show of mental strength.

“I wish you nothing but success for the next stage of your career.”