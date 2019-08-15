Donaldson hoping to stay at Leeds

Leeds forward James Donaldson admits he’s hoping for some good news in the next couple of weeks regarding a new deal with the Rhinos, after praising interim coach Richard Agar’s impact on his own personal confidence.

Donaldson featured for the Rhinos on Friday as they defeated Catalans to move another step closer to Super League survival. He has already played over 20 games this season, and has been a regular in the side since signing a one-year deal.

And the Cumbrian told League Express he is desperate to show he’s worthy of a longer deal with the club.

“It feels a bit like an extended trial, to be honest,” he said.

“I’ll see what Kevin (Sinfield) is thinking over the next few weeks. It’s a tough situation to be in, but as long as I play my best rugby, I’ll give myself the best chance of a new deal.

“I’m enjoying my time here and I don’t want it to end, so hopefully I’ll get some good news over the next couple of weeks.”

The win for the Rhinos on Friday again prompted questions over whether Agar could become the club’s next permanent coach. Donaldson would be happy to see that happen.

He said: “Personally, he’s given me a big confidence boost. My confidence was all over the place with what’s happened in the last 12 months, but he’s helped simplify my game and bring it on. As a team, he’s got us working hard for each other and putting some pride back into the badge.

“It’s exciting for what we’re building towards in the future. It’s not going to happen overnight, but if we can carry this form into the end of the season, we can come back stronger next season. We want to win every game until the end.”