Clinical Greg Eden hoping to keep hold of Castleford Tigers wing spot

Greg Eden hasn’t always been an automatic first-choice for Castleford in recent years, but he’s determined to hold down a regular place after having returned to great effect.

Last season the winger struggled with recurring hamstring injuries, and that was part of the reason he was held back in the opening three rounds of the new campaign.

He admits he feared he might be left on the sidelines by new coach Lee Radford, but he took his chance when it came, scoring a hat-trick in Castleford’s first win of the year against Hull.

After adding further tries in their next two games, defeats to Huddersfield and Wigan, before a double in the big Challenge Cup win at Leeds on Saturday, Eden is maintaining a try record better than one a match in a Tigers career now into its sixth season.

“It did cross my mind (that I wouldn’t get a chance), but I was working closely with the physio staff and they were trying to get me back to full fitness rather than rushing me in too early,” he explained.

“With the injuries I had last year, I think I was getting pushed back a little early. We just wanted to make sure that I got back with the right fitness to back games up.”

Eden’s wing spot is far from sewn up, with extra competition this season for places in the threequarter line, thanks to the arrival of Bureta Faraimo, Jake Mamo and Mahe Fonua.

“Especially within my position, we’ve got quite a few wingers and outside backs,” said Eden, who also has Derrell Olpherts and James Clare to tussle with for a berth.

“I think that’s what has spurred me on to try and fight for my place. It’s always good to keep the form up.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.