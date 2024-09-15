Clinton Toopi on Leeds Rhinos spell, playing in an NRL Grand Final and his new passion

Clinton Toopi overcame a disadvantaged background to rise to the very top of his chosen sport of rugby league, starring for Auckland Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and New Zealand in a glittering career.

WHEN former Auckland Warriors star Clinton Toopi reflects back on his career, he can be satisfied that most of his boyhood dreams eventually came true.

The proud Aucklander of Māori descent was not only a gun for the Warriors in their fairytale run that included a Grand Final appearance in 2002 against the Sydney Roosters, but the Kiwi also notched up 22 test caps for New Zealand.

Although his achievements in rugby league are always at the forefront of his mind, Toopi is also deeply enthusiastic about player welfare and mental health awareness for past and present players.

“I was born and raised in East Auckland and by the time I was seven years of age, my dad had signed me up to play rugby league with our local club the Glenn Innes Falcons.

“Growing up, I came from nothing.

“We had no money and we lived in a housing commission home in a pretty rough area of Auckland.

“I bounced around at a few clubs in my junior years including Mt Wellington, Richmond Rovers and the famous Otahuhu Leopards, who had Kiwi legends such as Mark Graham, Hugh McGahan and Ruben Wiki on their books.

“I made a few junior representative sides and although I ended up playing in the backs during my NRL career, I actually started in the forwards.”

Having caught the eye of the Auckland Warriors back in 1998, it was a chance meeting with Kiwi immortal Mark Graham that changed Toopi’s life forever.

“The Warriors had heard about me in the domestic competition and they sent Mark Graham out to watch me play.

“After the game, Mark came up to me and said that he was impressed with my performance and offered me a scholarship to join the Warriors with a few other boys that I grew up with; Henry Fa’afili, Henry Perenara and Shontayne Hape.

“I finally made my debut for the Warriors in 1999 against South Sydney and from there, I never looked back.”

An eight-season veteran at Auckland, Toopi explains the hype and hysteria that followed them during the 2002 season in which they reached their maiden Grand Final against a Brad Fittler led Sydney Roosters.

“Man, that year was insane for us.

“The lead up to the Grand Final and the week going into the game was unbelievable.

“We felt as though the entire nation was behind us.

“Unfortunately, the plan did not go to script and we were beaten by the better side.

“As a kid who came from nothing on the mean streets of Auckland, playing in an NRL Grand Final with and against some of the world’s best players was surreal.”

Toopi was named as the best centre in the world by the press and his peers in 2003, and he not only puts his dazzling form at the time down to the players around him but sings the praises of his former coach and mentor Daniel Anderson.

“Daniel was one of those coaches who was so relaxed and let you do your own thing out on the field.

“The freedom he gave the players made us into an entertaining team to watch and although some of our trick plays or signature moves might not have paid off at times, the supporters certainly got bang for their buck.

“I have to say that Daniel was one of the best coaches I have ever played under.”

Having left the Warriors for a change of scenery, Toopi had the chance of turning out for the Newcastle Knights with immortal Andrew Johns desperate to sign the Kiwi to the club.

However, Toopi elected to sign with powerhouse Super League club Leeds Rhinos in 2006 and has nothing but positive vibes for his stay in West Yorkshire.

“Leeds was definitely the change I was looking for as I was getting stale at the Warriors.

“When I met with the CEO Gary Hetherington, I could not believe how personable he was.

“Gary sold the club to me and I can safely say throughout my tenure with the Rhinos, he made myself and my family feel welcome.

“The thing I loved about Leeds was its rich history and its passionate supporters.

“But best of all, it was lining up alongside some absolute weapons in British Rugby league such as Danny McGuire, Kevin Sinfield and the late, great Rob Burrow.

“I will never forget my time at the Rhinos, they are a club I have a lot of time for as they certainly look after their players and fans.”

With Toopi leaving Super League in 2008, the Kiwi dabbled in a spot of rugby union, before the Gold Coast Titans came calling in 2010 to sign the Kiwi to bolster their outside backs.

After two seasons with the Gold Coast club, Toopi finally retired in 2011 and accepted an ambassador’s role within the club engaging with schools in the community.

But it is Toopi’s current role with the NRL as Community Program Manager- State of Mind, that the 203-game veteran is most enthusiastic about.

“I have seen with my own eyes the former and current players who have or are struggling with mental health for whatever reason and it is sad to see.

“My role is to ensure that we get talking about our mental health problems and not be afraid to speak up.

“Once upon a time it was taboo for men to talk about mental health and they suffered in silence.

“Our aim is to remind them that it isn’t weak to speak.”

Whilst the charismatic Toopi enjoys life on the Gold Coast these days, one thing is for certain, rugby league is still embedded in his DNA.

“This kid from Auckland never gave up on his dreams and neither should you.

“Rugby league taught me to be the best version of myself and gave me self respect.

“I will always be grateful to the greatest game of all.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 500 (September 2024)

