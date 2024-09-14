Luke Robinson reacts to Huddersfield Giants’ hammering at hands of Warrington Wolves

LUKE ROBINSON said Huddersfield Giants’ thrashing at the hands of Warrington Wolves was “not acceptable” regardless of their injury problems.

Huddersfield lost 66-0 – the biggest defeat for any team in the entire Super League season – in their penultimate game of the year.

They only had 17 players to pick from – including two debutants in Darius Carter and Jack Bibby – but coach Robinson told them afterwards that they still must do better.

“We knew it was going to be tough. They (Warrington) are one of the best sides,” said Robinson.

“You only have to look at the players (missing) – Sky actually panned to all the players who weren’t playing.

“The starting 13 was pretty much gone. But even so, even though we had a really young and inexperienced team, I told the lads that’s not what we’re going to be about moving forward.

“I could only pick 17, so if we had two head knocks I wouldn’t have been able to bring anyone else on. Even so, that’s still not acceptable to be a Giants player.”

Huddersfield were thoroughly outplayed in the twelve-try defeat and Robinson added: “They split us each and every way.

“They split us down the right, they split us down the left, they split us down the middle. It was generally because we couldn’t control the ruck, it was too fast.

“It was men versus boys. Their ruck speed when they were carrying the ball was fast, and when we had the ball they were pretty much taking metres off us and we couldn’t get over the gain line.”

Robinson was especially disappointed for Carter, Bibby and Jack Billington – making his second appearance after coming on as 18th man in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

He said: “I’m really disappointed for them because good team-mates generally make sure that the debuts are something to remember.

“Those three all tried their hardest and put their best foot forward.”

