Warrington Wolves fear season-ending injury for key forward

WARRINGTON WOLVES could be without back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Fitzgibbon missed Saturday’s big win over Huddersfield Giants through a suspension given for a high tackle in Warrington’s previous win against St Helens.

But he also aggravated a shoulder injury in that match and Wolves coach Sam Burgess fears that his year could be done.

“It’s not looking too positive,” said Burgess.

“We don’t know the full extent of it yet but he had a consultation today (Saturday).

“We’ll probably know a bit more in the next week or so, but it’s likely he won’t play again this year.”

Fitzgibbon had only played twice since missing seven games with the shoulder issue.

It’s been a disappointing second half of the season for the Aussie, who impressed in the early stages of the campaign after signing from Newcastle Knights but has been limited to only three appearances since Warrington’s Challenge Cup final defeat at the beginning of June.

