Club contemplating move to rugby union venue to “assist with sustainable growth”

NEWCASTLE THUNDER are contemplating a move from the Gateshead International Stadium to a local rugby union side.

The financial constraints of the north-east club have been well documented in the past year after former owner Semore Kurdi pulled out.

That saw Thunder scrambling for investment after relegation to League One threatened the club’s very existence.

However, Newcastle, led by their charismatic managing director Keith Christie, not only made it to the start line of the 2024 League One season, but they finished it too with a small profit.

Of course, Thunder failed to win a game during last season, but head coach Chris Thorman has put together a side that could be capable of at least competing in 2025.

That being said, the question of where Newcastle will play their future games continues to rear its head, with the club moving from Kingston Park due to costs, whilst Gateshead International Stadium is, at present, too large.

At a recent fans’ forum event, Christie revealed that the club has been in discussions with local rugby union side, Blaydon FC, to have their Crow Trees venue as Newcastle’s for the foreseeable future.

The Crow Trees Stadium currently holds 2,000 spectators, with 400 seated in the village of Swalwell in Gateshead.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast