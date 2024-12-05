Coach leaves Leeds Rhinos as shake-up continues at Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS have continued their rebuild with academy and reserves coach Tony Smith leaving Headingley.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Smith, who has spent two years in charge of at the Rhinos’ younger levels, has left the club for personal reasons.

Smith originally took over the role as academy and reserves boss from Chev Walker, with the latter set to retake the position in 2025.

“It [Smith’s exit] was a mutual agreement and now Chev is doing the transition role, we are looking to get the right coaches into that pathway,” director of rugby Ian Blease told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We are putting the emphasis on good coaching in the pathway; we are putting a lot of investment into our youth and homegrown talent and we want to make sure they are getting the best services from the coaches possible.”

The news of Smith’s exit follows the appointment of ex-Bradford Bulls forward Jamie Langley as assistant coach to Brad Arthur for next season and beyond.

