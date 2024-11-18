Club owners successful in pressuring RFL to reverse Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston’s appeal decision

THE RFL has reversed its decision that it made early last week to prevent Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston from appealing to the Sport Resolutions body against his 18-month suspension for playing Matty Marsh in a Challenge Cup tie in March when his return to action hadn’t been correctly signed off by the club doctor.

Aston was suspended by a RFL tribunal last month. His representatives asked the RFL to allow an immediate appeal to Sport Resolutions but the governing body demurred. But now it has changed its mind after pressure from Aston’s supporters, including a number of club owners, League Express understands.

“We have reconsidered the position . . . and are agreeable to the submission of the appeal to Sport Resolutions,” the RFL has now told Aston, who admits he is relieved by the news.

“I am delighted to hear the news that the RFL has now agreed that we can go to Sports Resolution to clear my name on appeal,” he said.

“Today is the first step in this and I can’t thank everyone enough their support.

“It’s been a very emotional journey so far. All I want is to be out there with the boys and doing what I love, which is coaching.”

Wales coach John Kear was one of those who mobilised support for Aston, circulating a petition among current Super League and Championship coaches in support of the Eagles’ coach and demanding that it referred the matter to Sport Resolutions.

The unprecedented 18-month ban imposed on one of our sport’s most dedicated servants – for what amounts to an administrative error in paperwork completion – raises serious questions about proportionality and natural justice,” it said.

“That this punishment exceeds sanctions given for violent conduct on the field only compounds our concerns.

“Most troubling is the RFL’s insistence on maintaining complete control over the appeals process, while refusing to allow independent scrutiny through Sport Resolutions – the same arbitration service trusted by virtually every other major UK sport, including the football, rugby union and tennis.

“We respectfully ask: what message does this send about our sport’s commitment to fairness and transparency?

“Mark Aston has given 37 years of service to Rugby League. His contributions extend far beyond the field, from establishing wheelchair rugby teams to creating pathways for women and girls in our sport. To end such a career over paperwork, while denying access to truly independent arbitration, does not reflect the values our sport should represent.

“We therefore call upon the RFL to allow the Mark Aston case to be heard by Sport Resolutions.”

Former Eagles Chairman Ian Swire, who has supported Aston throughout his battle against the suspension, has welcomed the RFL’s change of mind.

“This reluctant decision by the RFL to go to Sport Resolutions has come about a result of the incessant pressure that we as a group of concerned individuals have put on them,” he said.

“To have virtually every newspaper in the country taking an active interest in the case is no mean achievement and for The Times, who never cover Rugby League, to carry a large article by their investigative reporter demonstrated that the RFL position was untenable. It was beginning to look as though they had something to hide.

“Informing the RFL that their appeals processes were due to be raised at the Department of Health and Social Care parliamentary questions on 28 November 2024 may have been the final straw.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast