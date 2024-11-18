Five-man shortlist for first-ever Super League Player of the Year for League Express readers

THERE will be a first-time Super League Player of the Year in the League Express Readers’ Poll 2024 after the five-man shortlist has been revealed.

Readers can vote from today (Monday) for their winner, either online at totalrl.com/readerspoll2024 or via the form on page 14 of this issue.

Wigan have two players nominated following the record-breaking season that saw them win all four trophies on offer.

Bevan French, the official man of the match in their World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Finals wins, is a contender.

And so is Luke Thompson, the only forward on the shortlist after an exceptional return to Super League in 2024.

The other three nominees are the trio who were nominated for the Man of Steel and finished in the top three of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

Mikey Lewis has won the Man of Steel award, and also claimed the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters’ Association Player of the Year, after leading Hull KR to a first Grand Final.

Marc Sneyd claimed the Albert Goldthorpe Medal with his individual performances inspiring Salford to a surprise top-four Super League finish.

And Matt Dufty is rewarded for his breathtaking displays for Challenge Cup finalists Warrington with a place on the shortlist.

The five stars will be hoping to succeed St Helens’ Jack Welsby, who won the award in each of the past two seasons.

The League Express Readers’ Poll also features six other Super League categories and Team of the Year, awards for the Championship, League One, Women’s Super League, Wheelchair Super League and NRL, plus the Team and Moment of the Year from across the game.

Voting closes at 6pm on Thursday, December 5, and the results will be revealed in League Express on Monday, December 9.

