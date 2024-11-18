Ex-Bradford Bulls stalwart Jamie Langley takes up Super League coaching role

LEEDS RHINOS have brought former Great Britain international Jamie Langley, 40, back to Rugby League after securing him as the club’s new assistant coach to Head Coach Brad Arthur.

Langley played over 250 games of Rugby League with Bradford, Hull KR and Sheffield as well as playing for England and Great Britain before becoming a coach with London Broncos.

In 2021, he switched codes to join Sale Sharks but he will return to the 13-man code now to work with Brad Arthur and alongside fellow assistant coach Scott Grix. Chev Walker will continue to have a day-to-day involvement with the first team squad but with a specific responsibility in a newly created role as a transitional coach working with players moving from the Academy and Reserves into the first team squad.

Commenting on the signing Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Jamie back to Rugby League. We have done a lot of work behind the scenes to secure the right person to join our backroom team and Jamie certainly fits that bill.

“Brad was keen to reshape our coaching pathway with a vital new position of a transition coach, which is common in the NRL. Chev is perfectly skilled to do that role having successfully coached the Academy team a number of years ago and having gone through that journey himself in his early years at the club. With Jamie joining Chev and Scott to assist Brad, it really strengthens our coaching team.

“Adam Magretton has also become our Head of Strength and Conditioning having been part of our backroom team for the last few years, he took charge in the latter stages of last year and has earned his promotion,” added Blease.

Langley commented: “I am really looking forward to coming back to Rugby League after a very enjoyable time with Sale Sharks in Rugby Union. It was a great experience, and I had the opportunity to work with world class players and coaches as well. Now felt like the right time to come back to Rugby League as it was an unbelievable opportunity to come to a club like Leeds.

“I have had some really good conversations with Ian Blease and Brad Arthur and I am excited about working with Brad as well as Scott Grix and Chev Walker, who I know well, and getting to know the very talented squad that we have built here at the Rhinos.”

