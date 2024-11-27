New Featherstone Rovers recruit reveals he turned down Super League interest to sign for James Ford’s side after Hull FC exit

NEW Featherstone Rovers recruit Carlos Tuimavave has revealed that he turned down Super League interest to sign for James Ford’s side following his exit from Hull FC.

After 182 games for the Black and Whites, the 32-year-old has made the move to the Championship to link up with Featherstone.

But, in doing so, Tuimavave actually turned down Super League interest in favour of Rovers.

Tuimavave told BBC Radio Humberside: “I spoke to a couple of clubs to be honest, probably clubs that were a bit too far away from Hull.

“I’ve been in Hull for nine years, and my family is settled here. I didn’t want to disrupt them by having to move elsewhere. The decision to go to Featherstone was purely based on my family.”

Tuimavave has also explained that he contemplated retiring before Rovers came in for him.

“I had at times thought of retiring at one stage. I wasn’t sure I was going to play again next year, but when I came back and I was playing well enough, that’s probably what convinced me to go around next year.

“I’ve signed a two-year contract at Featherstone Rovers in the Championship. They offered me a contract maybe about a month ago, and I sat down with my agent. We looked at our options, and Featherstone was what was best for me and my family.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast