Club reportedly tries to lure St Helens star for the 2023 season

MUCH has been made of St Helens in recent weeks following their World Club Challenge exploits.

An incredible victory over the reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers – when few people Down Under gave them a chance – announced the Merseyside club on the international stage.

But, one of the after-effects of that is, understandably, other clubs want to try and sign those gamebreakers.

One of those stars that has attracted attention has been second-rower Curtis Sironen, who has taken to Saints like a duck to water.

A brilliant presence in the pack, Sironen has, according to Fox Sports, been contacted by former Wests Tigers teammate Mitchell Moses to join the Parramatta Eels – and with immediate effect.

“Mitchell Moses has picked up the phone over the last couple of weeks and rang Curtis Sironen at St Helens and said ‘we would love to have you at Parramatta with immediate effect,” NRL Chief Reporter James Hooper said on NRL360.

“‘I know you’re contracted for this year is there any way we can get you here?'”

Of course, that came to nought with Sironen still contracted at the Merseyside club with the also holding the option of a third year.