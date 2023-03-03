Ex-Warrington Wolves forward lifts lid on doomed spell at Super League club

IT’S fair to say that Warrington Wolves underperformed in the 2022 Super League season.

Backed by many pundits and fans to reach the top four and potentially even the Grand Final, the Wolves fell to an 11th-placed finish in Daryl Powell’s first season in charge.

With a massive turnover in personnel both during and after last season, it appears as though Powell has the team he wants to challenge the rest of the league.

One of those that came in late last year was former St Helens prop Kyle Amor, who joined the club on loan, and he has now given an insight into what happened.

“What I came into was a group that was frustrated and even a little unmotivated with many wanting the season over,” Amor said live on Sky Sports last night.

“That came down, in part, to 14 players out of contract when Daryl Powell took over.

“He’s had that time to get rid of the players he felt weren’t up to the task anymore and almost just re-energised this team. They’ve started like a house on fire so far.”