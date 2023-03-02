Leigh Leopards man Keanan Brand exits Love Island villa after just six days

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ Keanan Brand saw his time in the Love Island villa come to an end last night after just six days.

Brand shocked rugby league when he entered the ITV2 reality show last Sunday as a bombshell but was voted off by fellow islanders with his partner Claudia last night.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam explained earlier in the week just how supportive the club had been of Brand going into the villa.

“When it first happened, he approached me and me and Derek were supportive of him doing that,” Lam said.

“He was at our one of our training sessions, he was part of the Irish World Cup squad and came in off the back of an operation.

“He brought it up and initially I thought ‘what do we do about this?’ I went in front of Derek and everyone was supportive of him.”

Lam went on to explain that Brand would be welcomed back into the Leopards’ fold upon his exit.

“Everyone within the squad are part of the family and we want to make sure everyone gets an opportunity in their life whether it’s rugby league or elsewhere,” Lam continued.

“The club is right behind him, we will support him through the process and when he comes out we will give him time to prepare and come back into the group.”