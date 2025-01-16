League Express Podcast 72 – Can Salford Be Saved?

In this week’s League Express Podcast Jake Kearnan and League Express editor Martyn Sadler discuss the Salford Red Devils crisis and whether they can be saved ahead of the 2025 season.

They give their thoughts on round 3 of the Challenge Cup fixtures and they discuss Josh Rourke as the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year.

They discuss Huddersfield Giants’ Chairman Ken Davy’s apparent desire to buy The Shay in Halifax and move his club there. And they consider the appointment of Richie Myler as the new CEO of Hull FC.

They discuss which NRL recruit will have the biggest impact on his new club in Super League and they discuss a League Express feature this week highlighting twelve players born in the 1980s who will still be playing in Super League in 2025.