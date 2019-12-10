Clubs line up to secure Hull FC dual-registration deal

Several clubs have expressed an interest in being Hull FC’s new dual-registration partner.

TotalRL understands several clubs have made contact with the Super League club after Lee Radford revealed they were reconsidering their decision not to run with a dual-registration partner.

The Black and Whites ended their long-term partnership with Doncaster to focus on their reserve grade.

But the competition’s guidelines have forced Radford to rethink their setup. The rules state that only two trialists are permitted to play reserve grade games, which has left the club needing another resource of players to help fill their side. As a result, a dual-reg partnership is a potential route the club is considering.

While the club is currently considering various options, it’s understood that among the club to express interest, Championship side Batley Bulldogs are the current front-runners.

In the past, Batley have had a partnership with Huddersfield, but the Giants have now entered a three-way arrangement with Halifax and Hunslet.