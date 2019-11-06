Clubs show off new signings in pre-season pics

The Super League season has barely finished but clubs are already back in pre-season training.

A number of clubs, namely the ones whose season’s finished earlier than they’d have hoped, have got back to grips with the task at hand ahead of next year’s big kick-off.

With that, a number of new signings are strutting their stuff in new gear, and the clubs haven’t wasted any time picturing their new stars.

Catalans were among the first to get in on the act as they got a number of pictures of marquee signing James Maloney (above), who looked in a typically jovial mood.

Huddersfield also got involved, posting several pictures of Ashton Golding following his move from Leeds.

Speaking of the Rhinos, Luke Gale is in training with his new club and was snapped going through his paces.

Hull FC’s new signings, on the whole, have yet to arrive, but one man who has is winger Adam Swift following his move from St Helens.

And Wigan got involved too, with a shot of Mitch Clark flexing his muscle in the club’s impressive gym facilities.