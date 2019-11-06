Rochdale appoint new board of directors

Rochdale Hornets have finalised a new board of directors following a Special General Meeting.

The board will include the club’s director of rugby Martin Hall, who decided against his resignation he handed in last month, and will be joined by Emma Conway, Carl Halstead, David Heaton, Alex Orange and Jim Stringer.

The club had been left without a single director after the four remaining resigned, resulting in major issues for the Hornets.

But they have now been resolved, and Hall said: “Over the past few days and after a number of conversations with Matt Calland, I have given my position at the club a lot of thought, and decided that I will be rescinding my resignation as director of rugby at least temporarily as I feel this will be in the best interests of the club.”