Super League owner admits he is “tired” and has “moments of blues” but he still “loves” his role

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has admitted he is “tired” but that he still “loves” what he does.

Owner of the Dragons for two decades, Guasch – who owns a meat processing company in the south of France – is one of the most charismatic and outspoken chairmen in Super League.

During the 2024 Super League season, he threatened sweeping changes following a dreadful year for Catalans in which they missed out on a play-off place.

But, the 64-year-old still remains as committed as ever to the Dragons’ project even if he is tired, having shared some of the workload with new chief executive Sebastien Munoz.

Guasch told L’Independant: “I am tired, yes. But when you love what you do, you never get tired. We have our moments of blues but I don’t get tired of it.

“Furthermore, the arrival of Sébastien Munoz is beneficial. It’s a chance for the club and for rugby league. I know his value and he is investing 250% today to make things move forward as best as possible.”

The Catalans owner has revealed that new partners and sponsors could also be brought in to the Super League club.

“We find new partners every year. But this year, with the arrival of Sébastien Munoz (CEO since September 1), with whom I am in contact every day, and thanks to the relationships or contacts he may have, it is perhaps a new wave of partners that will arrive.

“We have two-and-a-half months of work left to finish and consolidate the budget.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast