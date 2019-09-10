Coaching changes at Batley

Batley Bulldogs have confirmed that coaching duo Matt Diskin and Lee St Hilaire have left the club with immediate effect.

A statement released by the West Yorkshire club read: “Following an initial three year period, Batley Bulldogs feel it is the right time for a change of direction at the club and Matt Diskin will leave his role as head coach with immediate effect.

“In his first season at the club the Bulldogs reached the Championship Shield semi-final. The 2017 campaign finished with a flourish as the side registered six wins from the final seven games, but 2019 has been a difficult year for the club both on and off the field.

“Matt’s effort and commitment to the club cannot be questioned and he leaves a legacy of improvements, including the new player’s gym, behind which he was a driving force after taking charge of the team. Through the recent most difficult times off the field, Matt has been a credit to the club and himself in the way he has handled the situation. He will leave with our sincere thanks and appreciation for all he has done at Batley Bulldogs.

“Assistant Coach Lee St Hilaire had also recently expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, and decided he would be leaving his role at the club. As with Matt, our thanks and best wishes go to Lee for his outstanding work and professionalism over the past three years.”