St Helens name Kristian Woolf as new head coach for 2020

St Helens have named Kristian Woolf as their new coach for 2020.

The Tonga head coach has signed a two-year deal with the Super League leaders to succeed Justin Holbrook once he departes at the end of the season.

Woolf is currently acting as interim head coach at Newcastle Knights, where he had been an assistant coach to former Saints chief Nathan Brown.

Internationally, the 44-year-old has been largely credited for the meteoric rise of the Mate Ma’a, who reached the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

“I’m excited and privileged to be joining St Helens as head coach,” Woolf said.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do and it’s a great opportunity for me.

“St Helens is a club with an amazing history and I’m confident we can achieve great things together.”

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus added: “We consider that Kristian is ideally qualified and placed to build upon the current success of the team and the club.

“He has the experience and expertise to bring the best out of our existing squad and to improve it further.

“We are very confident that the Saints will seriously compete for honours under his tenure and that we will continue to play attractive and exciting rugby league.”