HOLDERS Lock Lane have been drawn at Featherstone Lions in the first round of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup.

The match – a repeat of last season’s final – is the highlight of a four-game draw which also includes an as-yet unnamed guest side.

Pairings are: Cutsyke Raiders v Guests; Featherstone Lions v Lock Lane; Kippax v Sherburn Bears; Methley Warriors v Allerton Bywater.

Dates to be confirmed.

First round losers will contest the Edgar Hanson Invitation Cup.