Luke Gale officially joins Leeds Rhinos for undisclosed fee

It’s official. Luke Gale is a Leeds Rhinos player.

Both Leeds and Castleford have confirmed the move, with the Tigers claiming they have received a “significant undisclosed sum” as part of the deal.

The figure, thought to be in the region of £160,000, will help pay for St Helens halfback Danny Richardson, whose move to the club is expected to be confirmed shortly. Castleford have confirmed a replacement has already been sorted.

Gale’s career hit new heights with the Tigers after moving to the club from Bradford in 2015. He won the Man of Steel, lifted the League Leaders’ Shield trophy and feature in both the Grand Final and World Cup Final.

Castleford’s director of rugby Jon Wells said:“Luke came to see us earlier in the year and expressed a desire to pursue other opportunities away from Castleford Tigers. Whilst Luke has been an integral part of our on-field progress over the last few seasons, the club’s position – as is the case with all players – is that we would not want to stand in the way of anyone who saw his future in another club’s colours.

“Luke has been a true professional on and off the field during his time with us – particularly over the last two seasons where injuries have kept him sidelined for long periods of time. But the club has also been good for Luke; he has become an international player in his time at the Tigers and was crowned the Man of Steel in 2017 on that back of performances that will live long in the memory of every Cas fan.

“He leaves with our best wishes. The Tigers have signed a replacement who will be announced at the appropriate time and in conjunction with his current club.”

The Rhinos have called a press conference at midday.