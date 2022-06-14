Combined Nations All Stars reveal final member of squad for England game

Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita has been added to the Combined Nations All Stars squad ahead of their match against England this Saturday.

A 19-man squad was named initially named by All Stars coach Ellery Hanley, with the final member now revealed to be former Tonga star Fifita.

The 32-year-old, who has played for Wakefield since 2016, has previously featured in the NRL All Stars game and is now set to play for the Combined Nations for the first time.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time really,” said Fifita. “It hurt me when I couldn’t play last year, but getting the call up this year, I’ve got a buzz about it and there’s a real meaning to it too.”

That is especially the case because both England and the All Stars will play in Tonga-inspired jerseys to help raise money for the Tongan relief fund, following the tsunami that struck the country in January.

“Every time you put on that Tonga kit you get emotional just wearing it, because you’re not just representing yourselves,” added Fifita.

“I’m sure during the week the boys will embrace the Tongan culture and the boys will get a big rev up too, seeing how much it means to the Tongan boys. I want to be a leader in this camp and do it for Tonga.”