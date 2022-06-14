Luke Robinson proud of Huddersfield Giants response to Challenge Cup heartbreak

Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Luke Robinson has been impressed with the side’s response to Challenge Cup heartbreak, as he knows from personal experience how hard it can be to recover from defeat in the final.

Robinson was part of the last Giants team to reach the final before this year’s vintage, playing in their Wembley defeat to Warrington Wolves.

This year Huddersfield were beaten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the most cruel circumstances, with a late Wigan Warriors try snatching the trophy from their grasp.

But they have bounced back in impressive fashion with back-to-back victories, first at Catalans Dragons and then at home to Leeds Rhinos last week.

“It took me a long time to get over the loss,” said Robinson, who took charge for the Leeds game with head coach Ian Watson isolating as a precaution with an illness, albeit still watching at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It’s your childhood ambition. Having the opportunity to win the Challenge Cup and falling so short, it took me a long time.

“What I really like about our group is how quickly they have regrouped.

“We’re hoping that this time we can use it as a bit of a springboard, a catalyst onto bigger and better things.

“They say sometimes you have to lose one before you win one. Hopefully for us that is the case.”

Huddersfield’s Challenge Cup run means that they have not had a blank weekend since the Super League season began in February.

The international break now gives those players not involved in representative action the chance to recharge the batteries.

“We’re going to give them a little bit of rest,” said Robinson, with the Giants’ next game coming a week on Sunday away at Hull KR.

“You don’t want a rest usually; if you have one (it’s because) you’re out of the Challenge Cup.

“We also understand it’s a long season, and at the back end of the year we want as many fresh and able bodies as we can.”