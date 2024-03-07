Wigan Warriors star Jai Field talks about his future following World Club Challenge heroics

WIGAN WARRIORS star Jai Field has been talking about his future following his heroics in the 16-12 World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers.

Field, who moved to Super League after spells at Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, has lit up the competition in recent seasons and signed a four-year contract earlier this year.

Since moving to the Warriors in 2021, the livewire fullback has registered 43 tries in 59 appearances becoming one of Super League’s most dangerous players.

And following his World Club Challenge success – in which he preserved Wigan’s line with an incredible last-ditch tackle on Penrith’s Stephen Crichton as the latter looked certain to score – Field spoke about what potentially lies ahead.

“I got this year and next year and then see what happens from there. I’ve got a few options here in my favour at Wigan after next year, but everything’s always an option,” Field told The Daily Telegraph.

“That’ll be five years by the end of next year. That’s a long stint.”

The Wigan star also revealed that the clubs he played for in the NRL had too many stars in front of him to nail down a permanent position.

“I was at a couple of clubs where you don’t really get as much opportunities, or you get blooded as much as what other kids did that were in the same pathway as you,” Field continued.

“That’s why we end up over here. For me, you look at people I played before me – Blake Green, Jackson Hastings, they’ve gone over there now and gone well.

“It’s definitely still something you want to go and do. A lot of people are saying you couldn’t, but you still can.”

