Confident Charnley adamant Wire will thrive under pressure

Josh Charnley insists Warrington can shrug off their indifferent form and end their Old Trafford hoodoo.

The Wolves stuttered to the finish line, winning just one of their last eight league games.

That form saw them relinquish their grip on second spot and end the season fourth, losing a lifeline during the play-offs.

Warrington will now play knockout football throughout the series, starting against the Tigers on Thursday.

But after shrugging off their league form to clinch unexpected Challenge Cup success, Charnley believes they can do it all again and finally lift the Super League trophy at the Theatre of Dreams.

“We’re positive. We’re in a good place at the minute.

“You can look and say our form isn’t the greatest, we know that. But we’re in a good place, it’s knockout football now, we might not have next week so the lads are taking this as a final game and we’re looking forward to it.

“We thrive on that pressure. We play better in games like that. Hopefully we can do the same with the playoffs. I don’t know why we do. Just knowing you only have one shot at it. We should be alright.”