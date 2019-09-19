Podcast: The Total Rugby League Show – Playoffs in focus

The Total Rugby League Show returns this week with plenty of Rugby League talk, as well as previews for this weekend’s playoff matches in Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

On the show, host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Totalrl.com Editor Matthew Shaw and Rugby League World Editor Alex Davis.

In addition, this week we’re also joined by League Express Grassroots correspondent Phil Hodgson to talk about the playoffs in the National Conference League, and by League Express Assistant Editor Lorraine Marsden to discuss the closing stages of the Women’s Super League.