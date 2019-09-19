Hull KR release captain Joel Tomkins

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the departure of captain Joel Tomkins on compassionate grounds.

The forward still had two years left on his contract with the Robins but has departed after 18 months with the club.

The 32-year-old requested a release from the club, one the Robins accepted. He scored six tries in 35 appearances.

Head coach Tony Smith said: “Joel has asked the club for a release on compassionate grounds and we have accepted.

“Joel and I have a great relationship and we have thoroughly enjoyed working with each other.

“Everybody at the club would like to wish him all the very best of luck for the future and thank him for his time, efforts and leadership whilst at Rovers.”

Tomkins added: “I would like to thank all the players, staff and fans of Hull KR for their support during my time at the club.

“I would like to especially thank (owner) Neil Hudgell and (head coach) Tony Smith for understanding my position and accepting my request to be released.

“I believe that now is the right time for me to move on and look at the next chapter of my career.

“I have really enjoyed working with Tony and genuinely believe he is the right man to take this club to the next level. I wish the team the best of luck for the future.”