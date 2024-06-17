Conflicting reports emerge over Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary following Super League offer

CONFLICTING reports have emerged over the future of Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary.

Rugby League Live revealed late last night that Catalans Dragons were set to swoop for the 32-year-old who still has a year left to run on his Roosters contract.

However, Keary, who made the Ireland squad for the Rugby League World Cup back in 2022, was set to retire at the end of the 2024 NRL season following a number of serious head knocks.

That didn’t stop the Dragons from trying to lure the halfback to France, with Rugby League Live claiming a deal had been struck to do just that.

Now, though, Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, has reported that Keary will not backflip on his decision to retire at the end of the season.

Where that leaves the reports that emerged in Rugby League Live remains to be seen, but the luring of Keary would have been quite the coup for the Dragons.

