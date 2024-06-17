Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin tears into Leeds Rhinos’ pack following dismal Hull FC loss

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has slammed the Leeds Rhinos pack following the club’s 18-10 loss to Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

That loss has left Leeds in seventh with just seven wins from 14 games, but they had come up against the bottom of the table with the Black and Whites deserving the victory.

Throughout the 80 minutes, the Leeds pack was bullied by their opponents and Wilkin had some choice words to say during the fixture, live on Sky Sports.

“One of the issues for me, I look at the pack and it was soft. People will throw this accusation at me, that I was a soft player or whatever people want to say at me but I would lick my lips playing against that pack, the Leeds pack,” Wilkin said.

“I would fly out the line and try and biff Mik Oledzki just because I know nothing’s coming back at me. And how sad is that for me to say?

“I had tough guys in my team who would just blow them away.”

