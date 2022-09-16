Sky Sports apologise for Jon Wilkin’s comments on new Wakefield Trinity coach

Wakefield Trinity have received an apology from Sky Sports for Jon Wilkin’s comments about new head coach Mark Applegarth.

Wilkin received a strong backlash on social media after giving his views on Applegarth’s appointment on Sky.

Applegarth was promoted this week from assistant coach, having previously held various other roles at the club since 2015 and also represented Wakefield in his playing career.

“I know nothing about him,” said pundit Wilkin. “In some ways that’s a surprise isn’t it, because a guy who is unknown has got the job”.

Wakefield chairman John Minards later said Sky had apologised for their coverage.

“Like many, I was disappointed with a piece by @SkySportsRL covering the appointment of our head coach,” tweeted Minards.

“We today received an apology for the tone adopted and understand there will be further coverage tomorrow evening (in Sky’s live Friday night game).

“I look forward to a more considered and mature discussion.”