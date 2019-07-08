Greenberg praises 400-game Smith

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has heaped praise on Cameron Smith as he prepares to play his 400th NRL game at the weekend.

Smith played his 399th Premiership game in the Storm’s win over the Dragons and will achieve the unprecedented feat on Saturday night against Cronulla Sharks.

As part of the celebrations, the NRL have come up with the following items to mark the occasion.

A special custom-designed crystal football would be presented to Smith to mark the achievement;

A mural, to be painted by artist Sid Tapia, had been commissioned in Richmond featuring Smith’s image;

Capping off the pre-match entertainment, including a unique Blackout, former teammates Johnathan Thurston, Matt Geyer, Billy Slater and Brett Finch as well as Smith’s family will be part of a special guard of honour;

A specially-created CAM400 logo will be painted on the playing surface;

A 360-degree crowd photo will be taken during the game and made live at NRL.COM/CAM400 within 24 hours for fans to find themselves and share that they were part of history.

Fans attending the game will be allowed onto AAMI Park for a special presentation moment and photograph after fulltime (weather permitting).

“We needed to deliver something special for a feat which is a first for the game and may never be repeated,” Greenberg said.

“We wanted to ensure this was acknowledged for what it is – quite simply an extraordinary achievement.

“Cameron has played all 399 of his matches at the one Club, and along the way obviously has represented his Country and his State.

“He has an almost countless collection of records and milestones – the top point scorer in the history of the game, most wins. But not even they compare to his latest achievement, something which in the past might have appeared unrealistic.

“It is considered – and deservedly so – remarkable to play 300 games. But Cameron’s feat is astonishing – highlighting not only incredible ability but also durability.

“On behalf of the NRL, I congratulate Cameron on his incredible contribution.”