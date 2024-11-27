Cornwall announce takeover

Cornwall RLFC have announced that ownership of the club has been transferred to Ken Stone.

Stone brings a wealth of rugby experience to the club, which spans more than 20 years across both codes, as a player, coach, manager and executive around the globe.

His most recent rugby experience has been in America, as head coach at the University of Denver, a position he has held for seven years. Alongside this, Stone, who has Cornish heritage as his father was born in Redruth, also held the position of executive director at Rugby Colorado.

Before moving across the Atlantic, Stone was director of rugby at the University of Gloucestershire and during this period, he helped develop a number of talented players, with many securing regional representative honours, which led to appearances for the England Universities side too.

On the field, Stone has been part of the England women’s coaching staff, whilst holding similar positions with the Scotland and Wales student squads.

Away from rugby league, he has a background in social work with both adults and young people.

“I would like to thank Eric Perez for bringing professional rugby league to Cornwall and we are looking forward to building on the foundations that have been developed in the last couple of years,” Stone enthused.

“I can’t wait to get my teeth into this exciting project, with the establishment of a strong foundation key for the club’s success. I have a deep and continued passion for rugby league, along with a proven history of transforming clubs and associated culture. I can’t wait to see my vision take hold for this incredible club and county.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with fans, partners, and the wider local Cornish community. Together, we’ll build a strong, successful club that One and All can be proud of, thus ensuring long-term security and stability.

“To achieve this, we have devised a comprehensive 10-year strategic plan for the club, with a focus on youth development, along with fan and community engagement, which will positively impact the Duchy.”

The club can reveal that key department heads, both on and off the field, will be announced in the coming weeks.

And in an early boost to the club’s commercial portfolio, the existing partnership with Sedulo will continue, whilst further partnership options are explored.

Home games will once again be staged at the Memorial Ground, Penryn, with the side continuing to compete in League One.

