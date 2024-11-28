Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall addresses reported ‘falling out’ with John Bateman as future remains unclear

WESTS TIGERS head coach Benji Marshall has addressed his reported ‘falling out’ with John Bateman as the future of the latter remains unclear.

Bateman’s future has been subject to rumour and speculation in recent weeks and months, with Manly Sea Eagles withdrawing any interest as two other NRL clubs look set to circle.

The 31-year-old back-rower joined Warrington Wolves on loan during the latter half of the 2024 Super League season after clashing with Marshall, but the latter has refuted such claims.

“I’m actually unsure, to be honest,” Marshall told The Daily Telegraph.

“What I will say though is what’s been reported about is false, I haven’t had a falling out with John.

“I’ve had honest discussions and in-house discussions around where John’s future is and those discussions will remain private but the things that have been reported are not true.”

There has been interest from two rival NRL clubs about potentially bringing Bateman to their sides, according to The Daily Telegraph, with Wests, in their eagerness to get rid of Bateman, willing to pay over $300,000 of his $650,000 contract to move the back-rower on.

However, Bateman still has two years left to run on his Wests contract and has always emphasised his desire to see out that contract.

