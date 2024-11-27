League Express Podcast 66 – Focus on the Championship and League 1

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler are joined by the Hunslet CEO Neil Hampshire to discuss how he first became interested in Rugby League and in Hunslet in particular.

They discuss his journey to become the CEO, the impact IMG has had on the club, the thrill of winning promotion to the Championship in 2024 and the financial and management problems associated with running a small part-time professional club.

They discuss the governance of Rugby League and its financial viability as well as the divergent fortunes of Hunslet and their big-city neighbour in north Leeds.

