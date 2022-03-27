What’s inside League Express – Mon 28th March 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Challenge Cup, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on some impressive performances by Mason Lino and asks if the Challenge Cup suffers due to a lack of shock results.

Garry Schofield suggests that Ellery Hanley is the coach who will restore the fortunes of Leeds Rhinos.

In Championship Focus, we ask can Dewsbury Rams avoid the drop this season?

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

All the latest from the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Super League outcast Mark Kheirallah opens up on his controversial departure from Toulouse Olympique.

An interview with Herbie Farnworth, the young Englishman making a name for himself in the NRL.

League Express readers have their say in another lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop