Cornwall player handed huge ban for homophobic language

Cornwall hooker Luke Collins has been given an eight-match ban after pleading guilty to using homophobic language.

Collins was sent off during Cornwall’s recent League One defeat to Doncaster for the offence.

He was given a Grade F charge, the highest possible, by the match review panel and an independent operation rules tribunal have handed down an eight-game suspension.

It means he will miss the remainder of the season, with Cornwall having only six matches left of their debut campaign.

Collins issued an apology through the club, saying: “I would like to formally apologise and express deep remorse for my actions in last weekend’s game against Doncaster.

“I reacted to verbal abuse directed at me and in the heat of the moment, I responded with an inappropriate homophobic word.

“I am incredibly embarrassed by my actions as this was extremely unacceptable and unprofessional. It is in no way, a representation of who I am, nor my club, Cornwall RLFC.”