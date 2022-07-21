Leigh Centurions secure Lachlan Lam signing from Sydney Roosters

Leigh Centurions have signed Lachlan Lam, son of their head coach Adrian, on a deal until the end of next season.

The 24-year-old joins from Sydney Roosters, where he has made 31 NRL appearances, to strengthen Leigh’s push for promotion from the Championship.

Like his father before him, Lam is also a Papua New Guinea international, and plays predominantly as a halfback.

He said: “I’ve seen the success of the team this year and coming over to link up with dad will be something we’ve not done for a real long time. I’m really excited to be doing that.

“We had some special memories when we were younger and I’m looking forward to doing that now. I can’t wait to get over and meet everybody, and help the club achieve its goals.”