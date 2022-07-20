Featherstone Rovers bolster squad with signing of Bradford Bulls forward

Featherstone Rovers have signed Wales international prop Dan Fleming from Championship rivals Bradford Bulls on an immediate transfer.

Fleming makes the permanent move to a Featherstone side currently trailing Leigh Centurions by three points at the top of the league table.

The 30-year-old’s deal is for the remainder of this season and also for the 2023 campaign.

Fleming rejoined Bradford at the start of 2021 for a second spell, having also previously had two stints at Castleford Tigers and hometown Halifax Panthers.

He started his career with Rochdale Hornets and Batley Bulldogs and also featured for Toronto Wolfpack in their debut season.