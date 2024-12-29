Cornwall secure new deals with six players

CORNWALL used the festive break to announce six retentions.

Outside back Kyle Marvin, whose 2024 season was hampered by injury, halfback or hooker Nathan Conroy, winger Callum Abbott, loose-forward Jake Lloyd, utility forward Kaine Dimech, who will continue to play alongside his new role as the club’s head of media, and prop Chris Bannister have all agreed to spend another season with the Choughs.

And coach Mike Abbott is confident all will shine in the year ahead.

“We’re hoping to see the best of Kyle and see what he brings when given a run of games,” said Abbott.

“Nathan is a great signing and the different clubs he turned down to come to Cornwall is a testament to his commitment to the club.

“He brings great direction and leadership. If you look at a lot of the best moments throughout last year, you can almost guarantee he had a hand in them.

“Callum did everything we needed of a winger and just got unlucky with a few injuries. His hard work gave him chances towards the back end of the year and he’s itching to get going. I’m excited to see what he can do for us.

“Lloydy doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He just gets on with it without complaint, playing wherever we’ve needed him and doing whatever he can for the cause.

“He puts his body in places he shouldn’t and leads by example and I’m so glad he’s with us again.

“Kaine was used everywhere in the pack, always sticking his hand up and delivering 100 percent.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to use him in the backrow and utilise him where he was really good for me in his first year.

“I am made up that Chris will be with us again. Despite with the issues he had with injuries, hopefully he’ll get a run of games and with a really good pre-season under his belt, I think we’ll see the best of him.”