Newcastle Thunder build for 2025 with raft of retentions

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Chris Thorman considers Tyler Walton a key signing as the club look to continue their rebuilding process.

The 24-year-old prop made 20 appearances for Workington last season, having left Thunder when it appeared they were to withdraw from the league.

But after twelve months away, Walton will return to add some much-needed experience to Thorman’s squad.

“Tyler was an obvious one to bring back,” said the boss. “He’s a local lad we see as a leader of our pack, and we needed that.

“He’s a bit more experienced, he’s tough and he’s pretty skilful for a middle forward, so he’s going to be good for us.”

Thunder have confirmed a raft of retained players, with Harry Price, Sean Croston, Mike Hansen, Elliott Shaw, Tobias Gibson, Harry Lowery, Tom Siddle, Josh Stoker, Matthew Handy, Will Bate, Olly Bibby, Joe Bradley and Leo Bradley re-signing.

Meanwhile former Thunder Scholarship hooker Matty Rolls has rejoined the club from Leeds’ Academy.