Whitehaven to cast eye over trialists in Barrow Raiders friendly

WHITEHAVEN have already signed up 13 players from the Cumbrian community game as they reshape their squad on a tighter budget than in previous years in the wake of relegation from the Championship amid financial issues.

Now coach Anthony Murray is casting his eye over five more as the first of two warm-up matches – at Barrow on Sunday – looms.

The quintet of hopefuls are centre Harley Nelson and winger Aaron Burns from Kells, outside back Emerson Allen and centre or loose-forward Mitchell Todd from Lowca and prop Ben Atkinson from Dalton.

Whitehaven also play Workington (at home) on Sunday, January 19, and Murray explained: “We will be giving them an opportunity.

“They have impressed in training, and now they need to play and show what they can do.

“Fair play to the community clubs around here where these lads have been coached. I’m impressed with what is going on locally.”

Whitehaven’s home Challenge Cup second-round tie against Swinton will take place on Saturday, January 25.