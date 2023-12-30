Cornwall snap up Queensland Under-21s player

CORNWALL have signed 21-year-old Queensland backrower or centre Darcy Simpson for the 2024 campaign.

Simpson holds both an Australian and British passport and has been playing in the Queensland Cup for Brisbane Tigers, the competition winners in 2023, while also playing for the state’s Under-21 side.

“Over the past few seasons, I have always had hopes and aspirations to come and play football in England,” said Simpson.

“I have a few contacts over here and they all said ‘you have to go to a beautiful place like Cornwall’.”

Choughs coach Mike Abbott added: “Darcy comes highly recommended from Australia. He will add further depth to our back-row options and he could also play in the back division as a centre if needed.

“We have seen the impact Australian players have made to the Cornwall cause over the past two seasons and we are looking forward to seeing Darcy follow in the footsteps of Cam Brown and Luke Collins.”

Cornwall have also picked up two more experienced ex-London Skolars players following the capital club’s withdrawal from League One.

After loose-forward Matt Ross, 31, made the move to the Memorial Ground, prop Malikhi Lloyd-Jones and Ireland A hooker or loose-forward Liam O’Callaghan, both 29, have been brought in.

Lloyd-Jones, who has been in Jamaica train-on squads, explained: “From the outside, Cornwall’s set up is impressive and I love the way the players feed off the enthusiasm of the fans.”

O’Callaghan said: “As a player from the south, who has always been with expansion clubs, I know exactly what Cornwall are trying to achieve and they have made real progress so far.”

The Choughs have also recruited 19-year-old Coventry RU backrower Christian Bannister while agreeing contract extensions with centre Tom Ashton, outside back Errol Carter, halfback Morgan Punchard, prop Harry Boots and backrower Nathan Cullen.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.