WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows over the weekend?
Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards
Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – withdrawn before the game – shoulder
Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards – back
Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR
Niall Evalds – Hull KR – calf
Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – wrist
